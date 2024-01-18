Trolled! “The dress is not at all suiting her” netizens trolls actress Sanya Malhotra on this latest video

Actress Sanya Malhotra is getting some negative and unhealthy comments with the regards to her fashion and dressing style, as she appears for the success party of her movie Sam Bahadur
Sanya Malhotra

MUMBAI: Over the time with her amazing acting contribution actress Sanya Malhotra has been grabbing the attention of the fans and getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience, recently we have seen and loved the actress Sanya Malhotra in the movie Sam Bahadur which had Vicky Kaushal along with Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Having sad said that there is a video of the actress getting viral all over the internet as she was clicked around the city when she was spotted attending the success party of the movie along with the star cast and the director, no doubt the actress is looking super hot and extremely gorgeous and she was clicked in her Black outfit, the fans all over a not keeping calm but are showering all the love to for the actress.

On one hand, the fans and audience are praising the actress for her super hot look, whereas on the other hand there are many people who are trolling the actress for her dressing, check out the comment below.

Also read- Awesome! Sanya Malhotra confirms being a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, says “cannot wait to see myself around him…”


As we can see these comments many people are saying that they are not at all happy with the outfit of the actress, many people are calling her with some unhealthy words, few also said the dress is not at all suiting her and few have said where is the dress, she must have forgotten to wear the dress.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the fans and audience for the actress Sanya Malhotra on her fashion and how did you like the dress of the actress, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read- shocking! Sanya Malhotra reveals Shah Rukh Khan's dedication on 'Zinda Banda' set; Says ‘never went back to his vanity to chill’

 

