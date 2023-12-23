Trolled! "There is a thin line in looking sexy and vulgar and you are looking vulgar" netizens troll Deepika Padukone on the stills from her new song

MUMBAI : Actress Deepika Padukone is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in the town, over the time with her hotness and her craft along with her brilliant characters she has been ruling the hearts of millions and created a solid mark in the hearts and Minds of the fans.

Indeed the fans looks forward to the upcoming pictures and projects of the actress and we are eagerly waiting for her action entertainer titled Fighter along with Hrithik Roshan, well the new song from the movie has been released and it is setting the gram and internet on fire, indeed the fans are loving the sizzling chemistry of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan.

On one side where the fans are praising different aspect of the song, on the other hand there are many who trolling the actress for different reasons

As we see these comments, many are expressing why she has to expose every time, many said she is not at all looking good, but look cheap, also few said there's a fine line between sexy and vulgar, and she is looking vulgar, also there are few who said chemistry of Hrithik Roshan with Katrina kaif is much better. There are many who also say from which angle this movie looks like a patriotic film.

Movie Fighter is all set to hit the big screen on 25th January 2024.

