Trolled! "There is a thin line in looking sexy and vulgur and you are looking vulgar" netizens trolls Deepika Padukone on the stills from her new song

Actress Deepika Padukone is getting some negative and unhealthy comments with regards to the latest glimpses for her new song from movie Fighter, here are the comments
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 12/23/2023 - 14:09
movie_image: 
Deepika

MUMBAI : Actress Deepika Padukone is indeed one of the most love and followed actresses we have in the town, over the time with her hotness and her craft along with her brilliant characters she has been ruling the hearts of millions and created a solid mark in the hearts and Minds of the fans.

Indeed the fans looks forward to the upcoming pictures and projects of the actress and we are eagerly waiting for her action entertainer titled Fighter along with Hrithik Roshan, well the new song from the movie has been released and it is setting the gram and internet on fire, indeed the fans are loving the sizzling chemistry of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan.

On one side where the fans are praising different aspect of the song, on the other hand there are many who trolling the actress for different reasons 

Comments below 

Also read- OMG! Deepika Padukone reveals a weird habit of hers, which only two of her closest know about

As we see these comments, many are expressing why she has to expose every time, many said she is not at all looking good, but look cheap, also few said ther is a fine line between sexy and vulgur, and she is looking vulgur, also there are few who said chemistry of Hrithik Roshan with Katrina kaif is much better. There are many  who also said from which angel this movie looks like a patriotic film.

What are your views on these comments and these stills, do let us know in the comment section below.

Movie Fighter is all set to hit the big screen on 25th January 2024.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Stunning! Deepika Padukone feels no accent change needed to conquer the West embraces her roots; Says ‘I don’t feel I need to…’

Deepika Padukone Deepika Padukone Fans DEEPIKA PADUKONE TROLLED BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLLED Hrithik Roshan Fighter Sidharth Anand Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 12/23/2023 - 14:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Kya Baat Hai! Savi will be grateful to Ishaan for saving her life
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Bigg Boss Season 16 contestant Soundarya Sharma has a savage message for those trolling her for her Vimal advertisement with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, & Akshay Kumar, fans love it
MUMBAI: Soundarya Sharma is someone who's known for calling a spade a spade. She isn't someone who likes to mince her...
Anupamaa : Shocking! Anupama gets arrested losses her visa and passport
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Box office! Salaar takes a grand opening beating Dunki Inspite of facing clash, here are the collection of both movies
MUMBAI : Movie Dunki starring super star Shahrukh Khan has been grabbing the attention of the fans, because it was the...
So Sweet! Ankit Gupta pays a visit to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the hospital
MUMBAI : Priyanka Chahar Choudhary started her career with Colors’ show Udaariyaan and soon after she quit the show to...
Trolled! "There is a thin line in looking sexy and vulgur and you are looking vulgar" netizens trolls Deepika Padukone on the stills from her new song
MUMBAI : Actress Deepika Padukone is indeed one of the most love and followed actresses we have in the town, over the...
Recent Stories
Salaar
Box office! Salaar takes a grand opening beating Dunki Inspite of facing clash, here are the collection of both movies
Latest Video
Related Stories
Salaar
Box office! Salaar takes a grand opening beating Dunki Inspite of facing clash, here are the collection of both movies
Dunki
Shocking! Dunki shows getting canceled and getting replaced by Salaar
Shruti Menon
Hottie! Here are times actress Shruti Menon made our Jaws drop with her bikini clicks
Pankaj
Must Read! Pankaj Tripathi Reveals Emotional Quotient as Key Quality Resonating in Portrayal of Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Hrithik
Interesting! Hrithik and Deepika's 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch': A Melodic Journey Igniting Romance and Chemistry
Sai
Wow! Sai Dharam Tej Hails 'Salaar' as Telugu Cinema's Marvelous Feat Alongside Bollywood and Hollywood Titans