Trolled! “Tiger nhi mila toh print he pahan liya” – Netizens troll Disha Patani as she gets spotted at an event

MUMBAI: Actress Disha Patani has been capturing the hearts of millions of people with her incredible acting abilities as well as her stunning appearance and sense of style over the years. When it comes to defining hotness and turning heads online with her looks, she is undoubtedly one of those names that needs to be taken seriously. The actress never fails to impress us with her Instagram posts and she brings life to events with her presence.

Fans of the actress do, in fact, always eagerly await more from her, and right now a video of the actress attending an event is going viral on the internet. The actress is undoubtedly looking incredibly hot and stunning, and her sense of style is impeccable.

While her supporters are loving her for her fashion and her style, she is also receiving some unfavorable remarks about her outfit. Here are some comments made by online users regarding her outfit.

Take a look at the comments below:

As we can see in the comments, the netizens are not really impressed with her outfit and are talking about how she is wearing the wrong outfit at the event.

There are some who are saying “Meri taraf se 100 rupees dhan me”

Now while there are netizens upset with her outfit and making her the target of trolls, what do you think about Disha Patani’s outfit? Tell us in the comment section below.

