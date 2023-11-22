Trolled! "Today's actresses have zero talent but are master in skin show" netizens trolls actress Sara Ali Khan as she drops bikini pictures

Actress Sara Ali Khan is getting some negative and unhealthy comments with regards to her latest bikini pictures, check out the comments below
Sara Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Over the time with her amazing contribution and her cuteness actress Sara Ali Khan has been grabbing the attention of the fans and winning the hearts of the audience. She is indeed one of the most loved actresses in today's time, the fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress.

Having said that the actress recently dropped few bikini pictures which has grabbed the attention of the fans and audience and setting the internet on fire, on one side where the fans are loving and appreciating the hot pictures of the actress Sara Ali Khan, whereas on the other hand, there are many people who are trolling the actress for different reasons, check out the comments below

As we can see these comments people are expressing that they are not at all happy with these pictures of the actress, they are saying in today's time actress has no talent but there are much ahead in showing their skin, whereas many people are saying these actresses do all these activities to just be in headline and grab the attention, also many people are addressing the actress as Besharam and are telling not to do such activities.

What are your views on these pictures of the actress Sara Ali Khan which are indeed raising the temperature and setting the gram on fire and on these comments coming from the side of the fans and audience, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

