Trolled! “Uorfi ka bhai mil gaya” netizens troll actor Tiger Shroff on his latest fashion

MUMBAI: Actor Tiger Shroff has been winning the hearts of the fans and grabbing the attention with his beautiful acting and action. With his movies, characters and stunts, he has created a strong fan base for himself who always looks forward to his upcoming pictures, posts and movies.

Having said that, this new video of the actor Tiger Shroff is getting viral all over the internet as he was clicked with actress Ameesha Patel for a particular event. No doubt, actress Ameesha Patel is looking very beautiful along with actor Tiger Shroff, who is looking supremely handsome.

There are many people who are praising them, but there are a few who are trolling actor Tiger Shroff for different reasons. Check out the comments below.

As we can see in these comments, many are not happy with the outfit of actor Tiger Shroff and question the type of shirt he is wearing. Many also suggest to buy him a shirt. They comment that they have finally found the brother of Uorfi Javed.

What are your views on these comments on the latest appearance of actor Tiger Shroff? Do let us know in the comment section below.

