Trolled! “Uorfi ka bhai mil gaya” netizens troll actor Tiger Shroff on his latest fashion

Actor Tiger Shroff is getting some negative and unhealthy comments with regards to his latest public appearance with actress Ameesha Patel. Check out the comments below.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 08/31/2023 - 20:33
movie_image: 
Tiger Shroff

MUMBAI: Actor Tiger Shroff has been winning the hearts of the fans and grabbing the attention with his beautiful acting and action. With his movies, characters and stunts, he has created a strong fan base for himself who always looks forward to his upcoming pictures, posts and movies.

 

 

ALSO READ – Must Read! Here’s all you need to know about Akanksha Sharma who is reportedly opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3

Having said that, this new video of the actor Tiger Shroff is getting viral all over the internet as he was clicked with actress Ameesha Patel for a particular event. No doubt, actress Ameesha Patel is looking very beautiful along with actor Tiger Shroff, who is looking supremely handsome. 

There are many people who are praising them, but there are a few who are trolling actor Tiger Shroff for different reasons. Check out the comments below.

 

As we can see in these comments, many are not happy with the outfit of actor Tiger Shroff and question the type of shirt he is wearing. Many also suggest to buy him a shirt. They comment that they have finally found the brother of Uorfi Javed. 

What are your views on these comments on the latest appearance of actor Tiger Shroff? Do let us know in the comment section below. 

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ  Jawan: Shocking! THIS Telugu star was Atlee’s first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Not Nayanthara

 
 


 

FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

