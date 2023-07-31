Trolled ! “Uorfi ke designer Ne design Kiya Hai” netizens trolls actress Sobhita Dhulipala for her latest outfit

MUMBAI: Actress Sobhita Dhulipala has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution in different Hindi movies and ott shows. She is no doubt one more name who definitely knows the right formula to grab the attention of the fans with her sizzling looks and her fashion sense.

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala was recently seen grabbing the attention in an event where she has set the ramp on fire with her sizzling outfit, she is indeed looking supremely hot but there are people who are trolling the actress for different reasons, check out the comments below.

As we can see in these comments people are expressing that they are not at all happy with the outfit of the actress, many people are trolling her by saying that is this dress designed by Uorfi Javed who is known for her weird fashion sense. Also many people are saying what is the purpose of putting make up on the abs.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the fans and audience for the actress Sobhita Dhulipala for her recent outfit, and did you the actress hot, do let us know in the comment section below.

