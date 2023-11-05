Trolled! Urvashi Rautela hints at signing a project with Karan Johar; netizens say, “Item song ke liya kiya hoga sign acting toh aati nai hai”

MUMBAI :More than her movies, Urvashi Rautela is known for her social media posts, and of course, her rumoured relationship with cricketer Rishabh Pant. Urvashi recently posted a reel on her Instagram in which we can see a kind of a gift hamper that has been given to her.

In the caption, she wrote, “New beginnings @dharmamovies @dharmaticent #Onset #beholden.” Well, she hasn’t revealed whether it is a film or a series, but it is surely a big jump for the actress to get work in Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions’ project.



Also Read: Is Urvashi Rautela moving towards the south due to the situation in Bollywood?

However, netizens are trolling her. A netizen commented, “Item song ke liya kiya hoga sign acting toh ati ni h bkr Aunty ko.” Another Instagram user wrote, “yakeen nahi ho raha is flop actress ko sign kiya hai karan ne ab to iski kismat ji badal jayegi lucky.” One more netizen commented, “jinko acting hi nhi aati unko chance mil rha jinko atti hai woh bechare.” Check out the comments below...

Do you think Urvashi will do justice to a Dharma project? Let us know in the comments below...

Urvashi has been in the industry for around a decade now but she is yet to make a strong mark. When it comes to her other movies, the actress has films like Dil Hai Gray, Black Rose, and Ram Pothineni’s next. She will also be seen in the web series titled Inspector Avinash. So, it will be interesting to see what response her upcoming projects will get.

Also Read: "Why is she coming to the airport wearing a gym suit," say Netizens as they troll Urvashi Rautela for her dressing

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.