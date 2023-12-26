Trolled! Urvashi Rautella gets brutally Trolled for her outfit at airport, netizens says, "too short dress to wear on flight"

MUMBAI: Actress Urvashi Rautela is indeed one of the most love and followed actresses we have in acting space over the time with her great fashion sense and her sizzling looks she has created a solid mark in the hearts and Minds of the fans, the fans indeed always looks forward to the upcoming posts of the actress.

Well now there is video of the actress getting viral all over the internet where we see the actress was spotted at the airport in her sizzling pink dress looking supremely hot and extremely gorgeous. The fans all over are not keeping calm but are showering all the love for the actress.

Also read Trolled! "What the hell is she doing" netizens troll actress Urvashi Rautela for this dance video

On one side the fans are loving the dress, whereas there are many who are expressing their disappointment with regards to the dress of the actress. As we see these comments many are expressing that they are not happy with the appearance of the actress, many said what sort dress is this to wear on a flight, whereas many said why she chewing is very weird manner, also few said she is looking plastic and looking like Rakhi Sawant.

What are your views on these comments and the appearance of the actress, how did you like her outfit, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Trolled! "What the hell is she doing" netizens troll actress Urvashi Rautela for this dance video