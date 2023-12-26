Trolled! Urvashi Rautella gets brutally Trolled for her outfit at airport, netizens says, "too short dress to wear on flight"

Actress Urvashi Rautella is getting some negative and unhealthy comments with regards to her dress and the way she is walking in this new video, here are the comments
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 12/26/2023 - 16:15
movie_image: 
Urvashi Rautella

MUMBAI: Actress Urvashi Rautela is indeed one of the most love and followed actresses we have in acting space over the time with her great fashion sense and her sizzling looks she has created a solid mark in the hearts and Minds of the fans, the fans indeed always looks forward to the upcoming posts of the actress.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Well now there is video of the actress getting viral all over the internet where we see the actress was spotted at the airport in her sizzling pink dress looking supremely hot and extremely gorgeous. The fans all over are not keeping calm but are showering all the love for the actress.

Also read Trolled! "What the hell is she doing" netizens troll actress Urvashi Rautela for this dance video

On one side the fans are loving the dress, whereas there are many who are expressing their disappointment with regards to the dress of the actress. As we see these comments many are expressing that they are not happy with the appearance of the actress, many said what sort dress is this to wear on a flight, whereas many said why she chewing is very weird manner, also few said she is looking plastic and looking like Rakhi Sawant.

What are your views on these comments and the appearance of the actress, how did you like her outfit, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Trolled! "What the hell is she doing" netizens troll actress Urvashi Rautela for this dance video

Urvashi Rautela URVASHI RAUTELA FANS URVASHI RAUTELA SEXY Urvashi Rautela trolled Bollywood Hot Actress BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLLED Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 12/26/2023 - 16:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Trolled! Urvashi Rautella gets brutally Trolled for her outfit at airport, netizens says, "too short dress to wear on flight"
MUMBAI: Actress Urvashi Rautela is indeed one of the most love and followed actresses we have in acting space over the...
Finally! Screenwriter Salim Khan opened up about his son Arbaaz Khan's 2nd Wedding; Says 'Koi gunaah nahi hai’
MUMBAI: On Sunday, make-up artist Sshura Khan wed actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. At his sister Arpita Khan's Mumbai...
Box office! Salaar is unstoppable whereas Dunki had a decent long weekend, here are the collection
MUMBAI: Movie Dunki is grabbing mire and more attention and winning hearts with its amazing content, the movie although...
Zee TV hosts Christmas bash on the sets of ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’ and ‘Kumkum Bhagya’
MUMBAI: Zee TV, over the past 3 decades, has been one of India's leading Hindi general entertainment channels that...
Exclusive! New Entry Aadhya Barot to Stir Up Drama in Anupama's World
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Kavya: Shocking! Adi and Kavya are going to split up
MUMBAI: Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Recent Stories
Urvashi Rautella
Trolled! Urvashi Rautella gets brutally Trolled for her outfit at airport, netizens says, "too short dress to wear on flight"
Latest Video
Related Stories
Salim Khan
Finally! Screenwriter Salim Khan opened up about his son Arbaaz Khan's 2nd Wedding; Says 'Koi gunaah nahi hai’
Salaar
Box office! Salaar is unstoppable whereas Dunki had a decent long weekend, here are the collection
Malaika Arora
Whoa! Malaika Arora received a special gift from Salman Khan on Christmas amid Arbaaz Khan’s second marriage with Sshura Khan; Check out PICs here!
Alankrita Sahai
Hottie! These clicks of actress Alankrita Sahai will surely make your jaws drop
Sshura Khan
Wow! Who is Sshura Khan, celebrity makeup artist married to actor Arbaaz Khan; Know here more!
Ismail
Director Ismail Umar Khan on violence in Animal: Gen Ze is more mature than us, they can differentiate between reel and real