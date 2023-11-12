Trolled! Vidyut Jammwal gets brutally trolled for his new n*de photoshoot, here are the comments

There are many comments for the actor Vidyut Jammwal which are not in favor as he drops few n*de pictures as he was admiring the nature, check out some of the comments
Vidyut

MUMBAI: Actor Vidyut Jammwal is indeed one of the popular names in acting space, the actor with acting and action has created a solid mark in the hearts of the fans who always looks forward to the new movies and the posts of the actor, with his great contribution in action he has followers at the global level.

The actor has recently grabbed the attention of the fans as he was enjoying his private time admiring nature, these pictures of the actor where he was fully Naked, are grabbing the attention of the fans and the actor has managed to attract the eyeballs with these pictures. Well on one side where the fans are praising the actor there are many in fact more in numbers who are trolling the actor for this photoshoot.

Also read - Vidyut Jammwal on bouts of self-doubt: 'It's never a hindrance'

As we see these comments many are not in favour with the pictures of the actor, many are saying this is not admiring nature but cheapness, also many are saying if Uorfi Javed would have done this all were trolling her by now. Also there are many who are saying he can enjoy nature also by wearing clothes, many are also saying this was not expected by the actor Vidyut Jammwal.

What are your views on these clicks of the actor Vidyut Jammwal and on these comments, and do you think these clicks admiring nature is the right, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read - Must Watch! Have you seen this audition video of Vidyut Jammwal for an undergarment advertisement?

