Trolled! "That was very rude Kriti" netizens trolls Kriti Sanon for this behavior, check out the video

MUMBAI: No doubt one of the most love actresses in today's time is Kriti Sanon, with her beautiful acting contribution and her different and unique characters in different movies the actress has created as solid mark in the hearts and minds of the fans and also in the industry who always looks forward to the upcoming movies of the actress. Now the actress is all set to be seen in the upcoming romantic comedy along with the Shahid Kapoor titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Ujha Jiya.

We can see the actors getting clicked all around the City as they stepped out for the promotion of the movie, now there is a video getting viral all over the internet where we see Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon getting clicked at the airport while they were coming back from the promotions, indeed this video has grabbed the attention of the fans all over because of the behaviour of the actress Kriti Sanon.

As we can see in this video a fan was running towards Shahid Kapoor and later when the female tried to shook hands with Kriti Sanon, the actress did not look at her by mistake. Well this video of the actress Kriti Sanon has the grabbed all the attention and many people are saying this is the rude behave of the actress, check out a comment below

As we can see these comments people are saying that is not at all appropriate behaviour coming from the side of the actress Kriti Sanon she is really very rude, she should have seen and met the fan, many people are also saying that it is because of the fan she is getting all the name and fame and she should respect the fans.

What are your views on this viral video of the actress Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor and what do you have to say on these comment coming from the side of the audience, do let us know in the comment section below.

