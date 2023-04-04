Trolled! “What is this fashion of coming in undergarments” netizens trolled Malaika Arora



MUMBAI: Actress Malaika Arora is grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with her beautiful acting and dance moves, she is indeed one of the major head turners coming from Bollywood industry who is known for her sizzling looks, fashion and fitness.

Having said that this latest video of the actress Malaika Arora is getting viral all over the internet as she was seen during the launch of her song, the actress is no doubt looking supremely beautiful and extremely hot in the video and the fans are not keeping calm but are appreciating and praising outfit of the actress.



Having said that there are few people who are trolling the actress for her dress and, check out the comments below



ALSO READ – Shocking! "Why is she behaving like a wannabe", netizens troll Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her latest media appearance



As we can see these comments many people are saying that this is not at all an appropriate dress and why she is wearing undergarments during the promotion, many people have commented that Bollywood actresses are ruining the cultural of India by wearing such dress, also many people are saying that she has worn only inner and came.



What are your views on these comments coming from this side of the netizens for the actress Malaika Arora and how did you like the outfit of the actress, do let us know in the comments section below.



For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar



ALSO READ – Trolled! Yentamma song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan out; netizens say, “Iss movie ko flop hone se Ram Charan bi nahi bacha sakta”