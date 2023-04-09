Trolled! "What a funny outfit for airport" Netizens trolls actress Urvashi Rautela

Actress Urvashi Rautela was spotted at the airport and she is getting unhealthy comments with regards to her dress, have a look at the comments
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 09/04/2023 - 14:24
movie_image: 
Urvashi Rautela

MUMBAI: Actress Urvashi Rautela is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses coming from acting space, she has been blessing the fans with her fashion and her hotness. She indeed is major attraction coming from Indian cinema. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Exclusive! Bijay Anand on working with Aditya Datt in Crakk, "I am really enjoying myself working with him"

The fans always looks forward to the new post of the actress and now this new video of the actress is getting viral all over the internet as she was clicked around the city. Well many are showering lot of love for the actress but there are few who are trolling the actress for different reasons, check out the comments below.

As we see these comments many are expressing dislike on the dress of the actress, they are saying it is a funny dress for the airport, well one said it is like a metress, few said she has no work so she has been spotting at the airport only.

What are your views on these comments and on the fashion of the actress, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

The Jugaadu Boys & Bholi Punjaban are back in town! Excel Entertainment has unleashed character posters for Fukrey 3, rekindling cherished memories

About Author

