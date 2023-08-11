Trolled! "What he has done to her face, she is looking very weird, netizens trolls Sushmita Sen

MUMBAI: Actress Sushmita Sen is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have, over the time with her beautiful acting and her gorgeous look, she has created a solid mark in the hearts and Minds of the fans who always look forward to the upcoming pictures, posts and movies of the actress.

Currently she is getting some fantastic response for recently released series title Aarya season 3, and now there is a video which is floating all over the internet and getting viral, as she was clicked around the city along with her boyfriend Rahman.

Sushmita Sen is looking dead gorgeous in saree, on one side the fans are praising and appreciating the actress for her beautiful looks and her outfit, on the other hand, there many people who are trolling her for her surgery gone wrong, check out the comments below.

As we can see in these comments many people are saying, what she has done to her face, she is not at all looking good, she is looking very weird, many people have compared her with Rakhi Sawant. Many people are trolling her and saying that she should not have touched her face, many people are trolling her in terms of her boyfriend and they are saying why she has to keep changing her boyfriend after every year, why can't she be loyal to anyone.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the audience for actress Sushmita Sen, do let us know in the comment section below.

