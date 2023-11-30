Trolled! "What kind of dressing us this" netizens trolls actress Khushi Kapoor for her outfit

MUMBAI: Sister of actress Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor is currently grabbing the attention of the fans and audience for her movie The Archies on Netflix, the diva has been ruling the hearts of millions with her sizzling looks over the time, and with her hot clicks and her cuteness she has already created a huge fan base for herself who always look forward to the posts and pictures of the star.

Currently the actress Khushi Kapoor is attracting the eyeballs of the fans as she was clicked around the city attending an event, indeed she is looking super hot in her outfit in black, all eyes for the actress who is raising the temperature all over the internet with her glam, well the fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love for the actress Khushi Kapoor.

Well having said that, there also many who are trolling the star for her fashion, have a look at the comments

As we see many are expressing that they haven't like the outfit of the actress, they are saying what sort of fashion sense is this, they are calling it bakwass, also many comparing with sparrow and other birds.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of netizens for the star Khushi Kapoor and how did like her fashion, do let us know in the comment section below.

Talking about her upcoming project, movie The Archies is all set to hit the digital platform Netflix on 7th December.

