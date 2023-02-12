Trolled! "What the hell she doing" netizens trolls actress Urvashi Rautela for this dance video

We have seen and loved the actress Urvashi Rautela in different posts, but the actress is getting some negative and unhealthy comments for her this dance video, here are the comments
Urvashi Rautela

MUMBAI: Actress Urvashi Rautela is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in acting space, over the time with her sizzling looks and energetic performances she has created a solid mark in the heart and Minds of the fans and ruling the hearts of millions with her cuteness and hotness.

No doubt the fans always looks forward to the new pictures and posts of the actress and now this new video of the actress Urvashi Rautela is getting viral all over the internet as she is setting the gram on fire with her hot moves.

Definitely the actress surely grabbing the attention of the fans with her moves and she is attracting the eyeballs of the fans like always with her hotness. The fans on one showering all the love for the actress and praising her, whereas on the other hand they are trolling her for different reasons.

Also read Wow! Bobby Deol thanks paps when they laud his performance in Animal, netizens comment

As we see these comments many said what is she is doing, why is she dancing like this, also few said she badly needs a choreographer, please someone teach her to dance, they said. Many also shared ghatiya dance this is, and commented crazy.

What are your views on the actress Urvashi Rautela and on her viral dance video, do Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

