Trolled! “What an uninspiring walk” – Netizens troll Ananya Panday as she walks the ramp in Paris making a history

MUMBAI: Actress Ananya Panday who won the hearts of the fans with her debut movie Student of the year 2, the diva was loved for her cuteness and her looks were the talk of the town. Over time she went on to win the hearts of the fans with her work in movies like Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli.

Also read - Curious! Ananya Panday raises the audience’s curiosity as she gets spotted with her new look

In a small span of time, the actress has garnered a lot of love for herself, and there are millions of fans who are just waiting to see more of her in movies.

The actress is very active on social media where she frequently keeps the fans engaged with her interactive posts and they all wait for more posts from her side.

The actress has been getting a lot of praises recently because of her performance in the Netflix movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan wherein we got to see Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav alongside Ananya Panday.

The audience loved the movie as well as her performance in the movie and the actress is basking in the success of the movie. There are times when the fans of the actress fall crazily in love with her because of her latest pictures and photo shoots.

However, there are also times when the actress falls victim to trolls online as the netizens come to express their views. The actress recently got the chance to walk the ramp at the Paris Haute Couture week. Ananya Panday marked history by being the youngest Hindi movie actress to represent an Indian designer Rahul Mishra at the event.

It seems that this did not sit well with the netizens and they had a funny response to her outfit. Check out the responses below:

As we can see that in the comment section there are netizens who called her outfit a mosquito net while some mentioned that it was inspired by Uorfi. While there are people who trolled her, there are also those who appreciated her.

Well, Ananya has surely achieved something big even though she fell prey to trollers.

Also read - Interesting! Ananya Panday candidly talks about how she believes 'Keeping Things Private' amid dating rumors with Aditya Roy Kapur

What do you think about Ananya Panday’s achievement? Tell us your opinions in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.