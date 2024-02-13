Trolled! "Who wears this for airport" netizens trolls actress Urvashi Rautella for her dressing sense

Actress Urvashi Rautella is getting some negative and unhealthy comments with regards to her fashion sense as she was clicked at the airport, here are the comments
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 02/13/2024 - 12:41
movie_image: 
Urvashi Rautella

MUMBAI: Actress Urvashi Rautella has been grabbing the attention of the fans and ruling the hearts of millions over the time with her amazing acting and fashion contribution, indeed she is one such name that has to be blamed for raising the temperature all over the internet and treating us with major fashion goals woth her great outfits, no doubt the fans always looks forward to the new posts of the actress and never fails to shower their love.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Now there is a video of the actress getting viral all over the internet and grabbing the attention as she was clicked at the airport, indeed she is looking supremely hot and extremely beautiful as she was spotted around the city, the fans all over are showering all the love for the actress.

On one side actress Urvashi Rautella is getting lot of love and appreciation from the fans, on the other hand there are many people who are truling her for different reasons, check out the comments below 

Also read WHAT! Urvashi Rautela buys a Rs 190 crore bungalow? Netizens say, "Itne paise inko aate Kahan se Hain"

As we see these comments many are expressing that they are not at all happy with the dressing style of the actress, also saying what kind of dress she has worn for worn for airport, many said who dress like this to airport, also many said her fashion sense is getting bad day by day, also few said is she wearing tent and came. There are few who said she is not getting work that is why she is doing all this.

What are your views on these comments for the actress Urvashi Rautella and how will you rate her fashion sense, do share your thoughts in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read What! Actress Urvashi Rautela gets brutally trolled for her fashion, netizens say, 'so awkward'

Urvashi Rautella Urvashi Rautella hot Urvashi Rautella sexy Urvashi Rautella trolled BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLLED Bollywood Hot Actress Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 02/13/2024 - 12:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Imlie : Sad! Imlie left heartbroken as Agastya falls down the cliff
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap a while...
Wow! Check out the first look of Munawar Faruqui and Hina Khan’s upcoming project
MUMBAI: Hina Khan has been Television’s most popular and loved actress. She became a household name for her role as...
Wow! Akshay Kumar's Hindi version of Soorarai Pottru gets a new title, here is when the movie will release
MUMBAI: Actor Akshay Kumar is on a roll and we see great lineups of the actor for the year 2024, all eyes are now for...
Anupama: OH NO! Anupama refuses to come back to Anuj; Shruti comes to know the truth
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Yuvraj has entered Abhira's life. Will this entry create more wreckage in her life, or will love blossom between Abhira and Armaan? Samridhii Shukla Aka Abhira from Star Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spills the Bean About the Intriguing Track!
MUMBAI: Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami have taken on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's legacy. The show is bringing to...
Confirmed! Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia part ways, “I respect him a lot, but the relationship did not last”
MUMBAI: Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia met in the Bigg Boss 14 house and got along like a house on fire. The two...
Recent Stories
Akshay Kumar
Wow! Akshay Kumar's Hindi version of Soorarai Pottru gets a new title, here is when the movie will release
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Akshay Kumar
Wow! Akshay Kumar's Hindi version of Soorarai Pottru gets a new title, here is when the movie will release
Vidyut Jamwal and Arjun Rampal
Announcement! Are you ready for the title track from the Vidyut Jamwal and Arjun Rampal starrer Crakk? Here’s what you need to know
Alina Sen
Sexy! These clicks of actress Alina Sen will surely make your jaws drop
Rakul
Wow! Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to have an eco-friendly wedding, here's how
Sai Pallavi
Entertainment Updates! From Sai Pallavi being spotted with Junaid Khan to Salman Khan signing a big budget movie, here’s all the happenings of today that you don’t want to miss
Sachin
Exclusive! Sachin Parikh shares his experience working with Pankaj Tripathi in the movie Main Atal Hoon, “We had already shared screen together”