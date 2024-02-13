Trolled! "Who wears this at the airport" netizens troll actress Urvashi Rautella for her dressing sense

Actress Urvashi Rautella is getting some negative and unhealthy comments with regards to her fashion sense as she was clicked at the airport, here are the comments
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 02/13/2024 - 12:41
movie_image: 
Urvashi Rautella

MUMBAI: Actress Urvashi Rautella has been grabbing the attention of the fans and ruling the hearts of millions over the time with her amazing acting and fashion contribution, indeed she is one such name that has to be blamed for raising the temperature all over the internet and treating us with major fashion goals with her stylish outfits. No doubt the fans always look forward to the new posts of the actress and never fail to shower their love.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Now there is a video of the actress going viral all over the internet and grabbing the attention as she was clicked at the airport. Indeed she is looking supremely hot and extremely beautiful as she was spotted around the city, the fans all over are showering all the love for the actress.

On one side actress Urvashi Rautella is getting lot of love and appreciation from the fans, on the other hand there are many people who are trolling her for different reasons, check out the comments below 

Also read WHAT! Urvashi Rautela buys a Rs 190 crore bungalow? Netizens say, "Itne paise inko aate Kahan se Hain"

As we see these comments many are expressing that they are not at all happy with the dressing style of the actress, also saying what kind of dress she has worn at the airport. Many also said who dresses like this to the airport. Others said her fashion sense is getting worse day by day. Soem event labelled her outfit calling it a tent. There are few who said she is not getting work that is why she is doing all this for attention. 

What are your views on these comments for the actress Urvashi Rautella and how will you rate her fashion sense? Do share your thoughts in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read What! Actress Urvashi Rautela gets brutally trolled for her fashion, netizens say, 'so awkward'

Urvashi Rautella Urvashi Rautella hot Urvashi Rautella sexy Urvashi Rautella trolled BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLLED Bollywood Hot Actress Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 02/13/2024 - 12:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Dalljiet Kaur reveals her husband's shocking reaction on her returning back to work; speaks about what she feels was left behind post shifting to a new country
MUMBAI : Dalljiet Kaur is a well known actress in the television industry and she has been around for more than two...
Aankh Micholi: Wow! Sumedh helps Rukmini regain her self esteem
MUMBAI : Aankh Micholi, a drama on Star Plus about undercover police, stars Navneet Malik and Khushi Dubey. The Shashi...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Family special week : family members to join the contestants in their performance
MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.Many celebrities have been...
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Madhuri Dixit to be part of the Kartik Aaryan starrer?
MUMBAI : Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been making headlines ever since the film was announced. The film will be headlined by...
EXCLUSIVE: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai – Big Twist! Yuvraj and Abhira come face to face as he enters the Goenka mansion?
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television.The show stars Shehzada...
Spoiler Alert! Barsatein Takes a Dark Turn, Mrs. Khurana's Secret Exposed
MUMBAI : In the gripping drama of Sony Entertainment Television's Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka, the tranquil facade of a...
Recent Stories
Madhuri
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Madhuri Dixit to be part of the Kartik Aaryan starrer?
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Madhuri
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Madhuri Dixit to be part of the Kartik Aaryan starrer?
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Box office! Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya mints decent on Monday, holds it's grip, here are the collection
Saif Ali Khan
Exciting! Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat to star in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming film Jewel Thief
Rakul
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Wow! Couple to have a eco-friendly wedding in Goa
sarfira
Woah! It is going to be a remake vs remake, Vedaa vs Sarfira
Akshay Kumar
Wow! Akshay Kumar's Hindi version of Soorarai Pottru gets a new title, here is when the movie will release