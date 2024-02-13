Trolled! "Who wears this at the airport" netizens troll actress Urvashi Rautella for her dressing sense

MUMBAI: Actress Urvashi Rautella has been grabbing the attention of the fans and ruling the hearts of millions over the time with her amazing acting and fashion contribution, indeed she is one such name that has to be blamed for raising the temperature all over the internet and treating us with major fashion goals with her stylish outfits. No doubt the fans always look forward to the new posts of the actress and never fail to shower their love.

Now there is a video of the actress going viral all over the internet and grabbing the attention as she was clicked at the airport. Indeed she is looking supremely hot and extremely beautiful as she was spotted around the city, the fans all over are showering all the love for the actress.

On one side actress Urvashi Rautella is getting lot of love and appreciation from the fans, on the other hand there are many people who are trolling her for different reasons, check out the comments below

As we see these comments many are expressing that they are not at all happy with the dressing style of the actress, also saying what kind of dress she has worn at the airport. Many also said who dresses like this to the airport. Others said her fashion sense is getting worse day by day. Soem event labelled her outfit calling it a tent. There are few who said she is not getting work that is why she is doing all this for attention.

