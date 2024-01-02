Trolled! “Why can't she dress up properly” Netizens troll actress Disha Patani as she gets clicked

MUMBAI : Actress Disha Patani is indeed one of the most loved and followed names we have in acting space over the time with her movies, fashion and sizzling dance moves in different movies she has created a solid mark in the hearts of the fans who always wait for her posts and projects, actress Disha Patani has been one of the major head turners whenever she gets clicked around the city.

Well now there is a video of the actress Disha Patani getting viral all over the internet where we see she was clicked around the city, indeed the actress was looking extremely hot in her sizzling outfit, the fans all over were showering all the love for the actress Disha Patani, definitely she has managed to grab the attention and attract the eyeballs with her hotness.

On one side where the fans all over are showering all the love for the actress whereas on the other hand there are many who are trolling the actress for her dressing sense. Here are the comment

Also read- Trolled! Disha Patani is getting brutally Trolled for her dressing sense at an event, netizens address her as Cheap



As we see these comments many said, “Why can’t she wear decent cloths”, also many said she really need to have a change over on her clothes selection, also few said why she has to expose every time, many people also said she always visits restaurants and expressing she don’t eat at home.

Indeed she manages to grab the attention every time she steps out and once again she is the talk of the town, what are your views on this and on such comments for the actress Disha Patani, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Trolled! “Tiger nahi mila toh print he pahan liya” – Netizens troll Disha Patani as she gets spotted at an event