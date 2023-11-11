Trolled! "Why can't she dressed properly, why to show body" netizens trolls actress Avneet Kaur

MUMBAI: Actress Avneet Kaur is indeed one of the head turners coming from acting space who is known not only for her acting but also for her sizzling looks, over the time with her amazing acting and her sizzling looks she has created a strong mark in the heart and Minds of the fans.

The fans always look forward to the new posts or pictures of the actress which surely sets the internet on fire and make our jaws drop. Well having said that, this video of the actress Avneet Kaur is getting viral all over the internet as she was clicked around the city attending a Diwali party.

Indeed Avneet Kaur is looking supremely hot in her outfit, she is grabbing the attention of the fans and attracting the eyeballs with her sizzling outfit, on one side the fans are praising and appreciating the actress for her dressing sense, whereas on the other hand they are trolling her for different reasons.

Check out the comments below

As we see many are addressing that why actress Avneet Kaur do not wear full clothes, always she has to expose, there are many who are expressing that she use to look cute but her charm has gone in trying to look hot and bold, also many said why to expose when you are wearing traditional dress saree.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the audience for the actress Avneet Kaur, and how did you like her dressing, do let us know in the comment section below.

