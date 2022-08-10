Trolled! 'Why to hide cleavage when you have dressed that way yourself', say netizens; Avneet Kaur gets trolled on her latest public appearance

MUMBAI : Actress Avneet Kaur has been winning the hearts of the fans with her amazing acting projects over the time, she is one of the major head turners when it comes to defining hotness and fitness goals and blessing the internet feed with some hot pictures.

Avneet Kaur definitely knows the right formula and mantra are to define hotness and raise the temperature all over the internet.

Having said that, she was clicked around the city last evening, and she was indeed looking supremely hot and many people were showering love on the actress. On one hand, they were complimenting the style of the actress and on the other hand, Avneet was also being trolled for different reasons!

Have a look at the comments.

As we can see in these comments, many people are saying that hotness does not mean exposing, whereas many people are saying that why do you have to cover the cleavage when you are choosing the dress yourself.

What are views on these comments for actress Avneet Kaur coming from the side of netizens and how did you like the dress she styled?

Do let us know in the comment section below.

