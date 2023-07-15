Trolled! "Why revealing clothes for healing process", netizens troll Bhumi Pednekar for her fashion choices

Actress Bhumi Pednekar is getting some unhealthy comments with regards to her latest public appearance, check out the video and the comments.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 07/15/2023 - 14:07
movie_image: 
1

MUMBAI: Bhumi Pednekar is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in acting space. Over the time with her amazing talent, she has created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans.

Fans always look forward to the regular updates of the actress. This latest video of Bhumi Pednekar is grabbing attention of the fans, where she was seen amid a healing process.

 

 

 

 

This video is grabbing attention and the fans and they expressed their disappointment. They troll the actress for the outfit worn during the healing process. Check out the comments below.

Also read :Must Read! From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to female-led Spy Universe film, Alia Bhatt has some of the most interesting projects lined up

As we can see, many express that it is not an appropriate dress to wear during the healing process. Some question if she is healing herself or going to Maldives. Netizens also question the need of wearing revealing clothes during a pure process.

What are your views on these comments coming for  actress Bhumi Pednekar and what are your thoughts on her dressing, do let us know  n the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read:WOAH! Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday, Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma and more; leaked pictures of celebs that confirmed their relationship


 

Bhumi Pednekar Bhumi Pednekar fans BHUMI PEDNEKAR TROLL Bhumi Pednekar movie BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLL Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 07/15/2023 - 14:07

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Aww! Krushna Abhishek expresses his love for uncle Govinda, expects the feud to end soon
MUMBAI:  Recently, actor Krushna Abhishek tagged his uncle Govinda in one of his dance videos on social media leading...
EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 game Roshan Kapoor roped in for Pandya Store after the leap
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.We all know that Star...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Third Wheel! Seerat becomes a hurdle for Angad and Sahiba’s chemistry, Sahiba feels something is fishy
MUMBAI  :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
WOAH! Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah S Khan roped in for Mohanlal starrer Vrushabha; netizens say, “It's a full nepotism film”
MUMBAI:  A few days ago, it was announced that Mohanlal will be playing the lead role in a movie titled Vrushabha which...
Must read! Aditya Roy Kapur talks about kindness in a relationship amid of rumours of him dating Ananya Panday
MUMBAI:  Actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who has added fuel to his dating rumours with Ananya Panday with their pictures from...
Hawt! Esha Gupta drops a new bikini picture, sets the gram on fire
MUMBAI:  Actress Esha Gupta is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in acting industry, over...
Recent Stories
Shanaya Kapoor
WOAH! Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah S Khan roped in for Mohanlal starrer Vrushabha; netizens say, “It's a full nepotism film”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shanaya Kapoor
WOAH! Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah S Khan roped in for Mohanlal starrer Vrushabha; netizens say, “It's a full nepotism film”
Aditya Roy Kapur
Must read! Aditya Roy Kapur talks about kindness in a relationship amid of rumours of him dating Ananya Panday
Esha Gupta
Hawt! Esha Gupta drops a new bikini picture, sets the gram on fire
directed by Ravi Jadhav
It's a Wrap! Pankaj Tripathi completes the shoot for Vinod Bhanushali & Sandeep Singh’s 'Main ATAL Hoon' directed by Ravi Jadhav!​
leaked pictures of celebs that confirmed their relationship
WOAH! Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday, Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma and more; leaked pictures of celebs that confirmed their relationship
netizens say “Hadd Hai Bhai”
OMG! Ranbir Kapoor’s fan crosses the line by invading his privacy for a picture, netizens say “Hadd Hai Bhai”