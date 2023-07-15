Trolled! "Why revealing clothes for healing process", netizens troll Bhumi Pednekar for her fashion choices

MUMBAI: Bhumi Pednekar is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in acting space. Over the time with her amazing talent, she has created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans.

Fans always look forward to the regular updates of the actress. This latest video of Bhumi Pednekar is grabbing attention of the fans, where she was seen amid a healing process.

This video is grabbing attention and the fans and they expressed their disappointment. They troll the actress for the outfit worn during the healing process. Check out the comments below.

Also read :Must Read! From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to female-led Spy Universe film, Alia Bhatt has some of the most interesting projects lined up

As we can see, many express that it is not an appropriate dress to wear during the healing process. Some question if she is healing herself or going to Maldives. Netizens also question the need of wearing revealing clothes during a pure process.

What are your views on these comments coming for actress Bhumi Pednekar and what are your thoughts on her dressing, do let us know n the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read:WOAH! Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday, Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma and more; leaked pictures of celebs that confirmed their relationship



