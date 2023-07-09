Trolled! “Why she is confused with her fashion” netizens trolls actress Bhumi Pednekar for her outfit in the new video

Actress Bhumi Pednekar is getting some negative comments for her fashion for this new video, here are the comments
Bhumi Pednekar

MUMBAI: Actress Bhumi Pednekar is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in industry, over the time with her acting and her fashion, she has been grabbing the attention of the fans and ruling the hearts of millions, the fans always looks forward to the new post of the actress and never fails to showering their love on the actress.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Having said that this new video of the actress Bhumi Pednekar is getting viral as she was clicked around the city promoting her upcoming movie, indeed as we see in the video she is looking supremely hot in her dress and the fans are showering all the love for the actress, but there are few who are trolling the actress for different reasons, have a look. 

As we see in these comments many have expressed that they did not liked the behavior of the actress Bhumi Pednekar, they said she is having an attitude and why she is behaving like a boss, also many are commenting on her dressing and saying she has no idea how to dress and she is often confused. 

What are your views on the actress Bhumi Pednekar and on her fashion, do let us know in the comment section below. 

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar 

