Trolled! “Why she copies Deepika Padukone always” Netizens trolls actress Alia Bhatt for her new post

Actress Alia Bhatt is getting some negative and unhealthy comments for her fashion, the actress is looking super cool but check out the comment
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 12/09/2023 - 18:56
movie_image: 
Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI : Actress Alia Bhatt is indeed one of the most loved names coming from acting space, over the with her craft and her cuteness she has created a solid mark in the hearts and minds of the fans who always look forward to the new posts of the star, indeed it is always a treat to watch the actress in movies and at different parties and events where she manages to grab the attention with her great fashion and style.


 
Also read-Wow! Alia Bhatt opens up on what peaked her interest in acting

Well now, this post of the actress is getting viral all over the internet where we see the actress attending an event around the city, there are many fans who are showering all the love for the actress and why not, she is indeed looking gorgeous in her outfit, but there are many who have not liked the outfit of the actress and are tolling her for different reasons, here are the comments.

As we see many are expressing they did not like the outfit and blaming her for copying style from different actresses, there are many comments that are saying she has to copy actress Deepika Padukone always, many are saying always the actress does that, they also said please come up with something new.

Indeed these are comments coming from the fans all over for her dressing and fashion, what are your views on the actress, her fashion and on these comments, do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read-What! Alia Bhatt trolled for looking disinterested and bored during ‘Heart Of Stone’ interview, Netizens call her “unprofessional”

Alia Bhatt ALIA BHATT FANS ALIA BHATT SEXY Alia Bhatt fashion ALIA BHATT TROLLED BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLLED Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 12/09/2023 - 18:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Fascinating! Neena Gupta wraps up the shoot of 'Panchayat 3' leaving fans ecstatic about its release
MUMBAI : And lastly, 'Panchayat 3' has an update! The third season of the Prime Video series, in which Neena Gupta...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Kya Baat Hai! Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt continue to be the top most popular contestants of the show ; Mannara Chopra enters the list
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the most loved and celebrated shows of television and this season is doing...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Vicky Jain and Bigg Boss Season 15 contestant Jay Bhanushali was a part of Bigg Boss Season 4; read to know more
MUMBAI : Both Vicky Jain and Jay Bhanushali are good players for the game Bigg Boss as since the beginning they had...
Nostalgic! Netizens lost in nostalgia as Farhan Akhtar reaches the famous Dil Chahta Hai spot, writes an emotional note
MUMBAI : Farhan Akhtar is one of the most sought after filmmakers in the Hindi film industry. Although he has been...
OMG! Fans share Shah Rukh Khan's video on rejecting films glorifying antagonists amid Animal controversy; Read on to know more!
MUMBAI : The Sandeep Reddy Vanga film starring Ranbir Kapoor Social media users are criticizing Animal heavily for its...
Woah! Salaar gets A certificate, check out the duration of the movie
MUMBAI : Movie Salaar has been the talk ever since it was announced, the movie that is directed by KGF director...
Recent Stories
Farhan Akhtar
Nostalgic! Netizens lost in nostalgia as Farhan Akhtar reaches the famous Dil Chahta Hai spot, writes an emotional note
Latest Video
Related Stories
Farhan Akhtar
Nostalgic! Netizens lost in nostalgia as Farhan Akhtar reaches the famous Dil Chahta Hai spot, writes an emotional note
Shah Rukh Khan
OMG! Fans share Shah Rukh Khan's video on rejecting films glorifying antagonists amid Animal controversy; Read on to know more!
Salaar
Woah! Salaar gets A certificate, check out the duration of the movie
Anjini
Vacay Goals! Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan shares some beautiful pictures from her trip to Assam, check it out
Dunki
Dunki: Wow! Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for a special song for his film in UAE, Read to know more
Sara Ali Khan
Really! “Sara Ali Khan never auditioned for Animal”, insider addresses on-going rumors about Tripti Dimri’s role