Trolled! “Why she copies Deepika Padukone always” Netizens trolls actress Alia Bhatt for her new post

MUMBAI : Actress Alia Bhatt is indeed one of the most loved names coming from acting space, over the with her craft and her cuteness she has created a solid mark in the hearts and minds of the fans who always look forward to the new posts of the star, indeed it is always a treat to watch the actress in movies and at different parties and events where she manages to grab the attention with her great fashion and style.

Well now, this post of the actress is getting viral all over the internet where we see the actress attending an event around the city, there are many fans who are showering all the love for the actress and why not, she is indeed looking gorgeous in her outfit, but there are many who have not liked the outfit of the actress and are tolling her for different reasons, here are the comments.

As we see many are expressing they did not like the outfit and blaming her for copying style from different actresses, there are many comments that are saying she has to copy actress Deepika Padukone always, many are saying always the actress does that, they also said please come up with something new.

Indeed these are comments coming from the fans all over for her dressing and fashion, what are your views on the actress, her fashion and on these comments, do share in the comment section below.

