Trolled! "Why is she walking like Malaika Arora", netizens troll actress Sara Ali Khan on her walk in the new video

MUMBAI:Actress Sara Ali Khan is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space. We have seen and loved the actress in her movies and with her different characters and her cuteness she has created a solid mark in the hearts of the fans who always look forward to the new post of the actress. Having said that, there is a new video of the actress Sara Ali Khan getting viral all over the internet where she is getting trolled.

The actress was clicked as she visited Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan at their residence and she was seen leaving their house. Well, this videos is getting viral all over the internet and the reason is the walk of the actress Sara Ali Khan. This walk has grabbed the attention of the fans and the actress is getting trolled for her walk. Here are the comments.

As we see these comments, many express that her walk is really very weird. Well, they have compared her walk with actress Malaika Arora's. Also, they ask why is it necessary for actresses to walk in weird manner. A few say that she is doing it on purpose.

