Trolled! "Why wear a dress you can't handle", netizens troll actress Shilpa Shetty in this new video

Actress Shilpa Shetty is getting trolled for her new video as she was clicked around the city, fans says 'Chii'.
movie_image: 
Shilpa Shetty

MUMBAI: Actress Shilpa Shetty is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space. The actress with her movies and different characters has created a strong mark in the hearts of the fans who always look forward to the new post of her. 

 

 

And now, this new video of actress Shilpa Shetty is getting viral all over where she was clicked around the city in her sizzling outfit of color Red. The actress is indeed looking super hot in her dress and fans are showering all the love for the actress. Whereas there are many who are trolling the actress for different reasons.

ALSO READ -Must Read! Makers of Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas to unveiled teaser on THIS day, Deets Inside

Have a look at the comments

As we see many have noticed the actress is a little uncomfortable while she was adjusting her dress. Netizens ask why to wear such clothes when one can't handle. Also, a few said that she is a flop actress should now wear decent clothes.

What are your views on the dress of the actress and on these comments for her? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ Pooja Entertainmnets’s Ganapath; A Hero Is Born Gets Love from South Superstars: From Megastar Chiranjeevi to Prithviraj Sukumaram, Superstars from the South Share the Teaser of the Actioner

Shilpa Shetty SHILPA SHETTY FANS SHILPA SHETTY SEXY SHILPA SHETTY TROLL BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLL Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
