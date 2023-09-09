Trolled! "Why wear such uncomfortable dress and then keep pulling from here and there" netizens trolls actress Avneet Kaur

Actress Avneet Kaur us getting some negative and unhealthy comments for this new video, have a look at some of the comments
Avneet Kaur

MUMBAI: Actress Avneet Kaur has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her videos and her looks, with her acting debut and her sizzling looks and fashion she has created a strong mark in the heart and Minds of the fans.

The fans always looks forward to the new post of the actress and now this new video of the actress Avneet Kaur is getting viral all over the internet as she was clicked around the city attending an event.

Indeed the actress is looking supremely hot and getting lot of love, she is indeed raising the temperature with her looks, but there are few who are trolling the actress for different reasons check out the comments 

As we see these comments many are expressing that her dress is so uncomfortable for her and that can be seen from the video, many saying why to wear such uncomfortable dress and then keep pulling it from here and there. Also many said as time is passing her dresses are getting shorter.

What are your views on the actress and how did you like her dress, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

