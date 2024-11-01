Trolled! "Yeh kya pehen liya aapne" netizens trolls actress Disha Patani for her latest fashion

Actress Disha Patani is getting some negative and unhealthy comments with regards to her latest video and her fashion check out the comments below
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 01/11/2024 - 12:09
movie_image: 
Disha Patani

MUMBAI: Over the time with her amazing contribution and her sizzling fashion actress Disha Patani has been have been grabbing the attention of the fans and ruling the hearts of them, she is indeed one of the most loved and followed name we have in acting space who definitely knows the right formula to set the internet on fire. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Having said that this video of the actress Disha Patani is getting viral all over the internet as she was clicked around the city, indeed she is looking supremely hot and the fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love towards the actress, but there are few people who are trolling the actress for her dressing sense, check out the comments below.

Also read Trolled! Disha Patani is getting brutally Trolled for her dressing sense at an event, netizens address her as Cheap

As we can see in these comments many people are expressing that they are not at all happy with the dressing style of the actress Disha Patani, many people are saying that the skirt is too short for her and whether she has brought the skirt from the kids wear, whereas many people are saying what kind of dress is she wearing, she should have some kind of decent to wear certain clothes in public place.

Well, what are your views on these comments coming from the side of the audience for the actress Disha Patani and her dressing style and what are your views on her dressing do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Trolled! Disha Patani is getting brutally Trolled for her dressing sense at an event, netizens address her as Cheap

Disha Patani Disha Patani trolled DISHA PATANI FANS DISHA PATANI SEXY BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLLED Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 01/11/2024 - 12:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Trolled! "Yeh kya pehen liya aapne" netizens trolls actress Disha Patani for her latest fashion
MUMBAI: Over the time with her amazing contribution and her sizzling fashion actress Disha Patani has been have been...
Blessed! Jannat Zubair performs Umrah with her family, check out her pictures
MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair is one of the most famous faces on Indian Television. She has not only earned praise for her...
Sexy! These clicks of Priya Jain will surely make your jaws drop
MUMBAI: With her acting and her sizzling looks Actress Priya Jain has been grabbing the attention of the fans and...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aww! Ishaan will be by Savi’s side to console her
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Barsatein: Oops! Aaradhna performs the couple’s puja with Reyansh instead of Jai
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's "Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka" is a captivating romantic drama that revolves...
Anupamaa: Kya Baat Hai! Kinjal will soon meet her mother Anupama and her happiness will have no bounds
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Disha Patani
Trolled! "Yeh kya pehen liya aapne" netizens trolls actress Disha Patani for her latest fashion
Latest Video
Related Stories
Priya Jain
Sexy! These clicks of Priya Jain will surely make your jaws drop
Manoj
Wow! Screenplay of Manoj Bajpayee starrer Joram gets added to the Permanent Core Collection of The Library of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Bobby
What! Bobby Deol questioned 'who is this director?' as Sandeep Reddy Vanga delayed shooting with him for Animal, read to know the whole story
Medha
Woah! 12th Fail actress Medha Shankr hits 1M followers on Instagram, enjoys rapid increase in numbers
Dunki
What! Dunki to be submitted for the main catagories in the Oscars?
Shah
Woah! Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan becomes the third most searched movies in Google after Barbie and Oppenheimer