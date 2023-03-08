Trolled! “Yeh toh Uorfi se bhi aage hai”, netizens troll Nora Fatehi for her latest appearance

Actress Nora Fatehi is getting trolled for her latest outfit, here's what the fans are saying.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 08/03/2023 - 20:51
movie_image: 
Nora Fatehi

MUMBAI: Actress Nora Fatehi is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in acting space. Over the time, she has been ruling the hearts of millions with her sizzling numbers and massive fashion goals. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)


 
Fans always look forward to new pictures and posts of the actress. Now, this new video of actress Nora Fatehi is getting viral over the internet as she was clicked around the city. The actress is looking supremely hot in her outfit. While some are praising the Star, others are trolling her for different reasons. 

Also read –Kya Baat Hai! THIS Indian actor is a superstar in China, and its not Shah Rukh Khan, Jr NTR, or Rajnikanth

Have a look at the comments - 

As we see, many express disappointment with regards to her outfit. They suggest that she looks weird. They also compare her with Uorfi Javed, who is known for her weird fashion sense.

Well, she is one of the major head turners in B-town when it comes to fashion and dance moves. What are your views on the actress Nora Fatehi and her outfit. Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ – Exclusive! Alia Bhatt reveals that she took tips from Shah Rukh Khan for Tum Kya Mile, and that she and Suhana Khan learnt lip-sync together

Nora Fatehi NORA FATEHI FANS Nora fatehi sexy NORA FATEHI TROLLED BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLLED Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 08/03/2023 - 20:51

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! This is what Alia Bhatt has to say about sister Pooja Bhatt, who lost her ticket to finale in Bigg Boss OTT season 2
MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt, who has been busy promoting her film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has a special message for her...
Wow! Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra undergoes major transformation, take a look
MUMBAI: There are tons of celebrities who have inspired many to walk on the path of fitness. Adding to the list is Bigg...
Aww! Ranveer Singh excitedly reveals what a 'fulfilling experience' it was as wife Deepika Padukone enjoyed watching Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released in theatres on July 28 and...
OMG! THIS comment of Karanvir Bohra left Soundous Moufakir angry, read more to find out
MUMBAI: Soundous Moufakir is among the well-known personalities in the entertainment industry. She became a popular...
Must read! Fans are disheartened about Jay Soni and Pranali Rathod never posting pictures together, they will miss their on-screen chemistry, read for more
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting every day. The show stars...
Exclusive! Ankur Jain roped in for movie 'Ok Bye Data'
MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content, we can see some great projects being made on different OTT platforms...
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
Wow! This is what Alia Bhatt has to say about sister Pooja Bhatt, who lost her ticket to finale in Bigg Boss OTT season 2
Latest Video
Related Stories
Alia Bhatt
Wow! This is what Alia Bhatt has to say about sister Pooja Bhatt, who lost her ticket to finale in Bigg Boss OTT season 2
Ranveer Singh
Aww! Ranveer Singh excitedly reveals what a 'fulfilling experience' it was as wife Deepika Padukone enjoyed watching Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Ankur Jain
Exclusive! Ankur Jain roped in for movie 'Ok Bye Data'
Lehar Khan
Exclusive! “Getting to work with and learn from Shah Rukh sir makes it a dream project” - Lehar Khan on working with SRK in Jawan
Alia Bhatt
Exclusive! Alia Bhatt reveals that she took tips from Shah Rukh Khan for Tum Kya Mile, and that she and Suhana Khan learnt lip-sync together
Dev Raturi
Kya Baat Hai! THIS Indian actor is a superstar in China, and its not Shah Rukh Khan, Jr NTR, or Rajnikanth