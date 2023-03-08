Trolled! “Yeh toh Uorfi se bhi aage hai”, netizens troll Nora Fatehi for her latest appearance

MUMBAI: Actress Nora Fatehi is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in acting space. Over the time, she has been ruling the hearts of millions with her sizzling numbers and massive fashion goals.





Fans always look forward to new pictures and posts of the actress. Now, this new video of actress Nora Fatehi is getting viral over the internet as she was clicked around the city. The actress is looking supremely hot in her outfit. While some are praising the Star, others are trolling her for different reasons.

Have a look at the comments -

As we see, many express disappointment with regards to her outfit. They suggest that she looks weird. They also compare her with Uorfi Javed, who is known for her weird fashion sense.

Well, she is one of the major head turners in B-town when it comes to fashion and dance moves. What are your views on the actress Nora Fatehi and her outfit. Do let us know in the comment section below.

