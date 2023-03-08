Trolled! “Yeh to Uorfi se bhi aage hai” netizens trolls Nora Fatehi for her latest outfit

Actress Nora Fatehi is getting trolled for her latest outfit here is what the fans are saying
Nora Fatehi

MUMBAI: Actress Nora Fatehi is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in acting space, over the time she has been ruling the hearts of millions with her sizzling numbers and her massive fashion goals.

 


 
The fans indeed always look forward to new pictures and posts of the actress and now this new video of the actress Nora Fatehi is getting viral over the internet as she was clicked around the city. The actress is indeed looking supremely hot in her outfit, the fans on one side praising the star whereas on the other hand there are few who are trolling her for different reasons.

 

Also read –Kya Baat Hai! THIS Indian actor is a superstar in China, and its not Shah Rukh Khan, Jr NTR, or Rajnikanth

Have a look at the comments

As we see many are expressing disappointment for her outfit, many are saying she is looking weird, also many are comparing her with Uorfi Javed, who is known for her weird fashion sense.

Well indeed she is one of the major head turners for the fashion in B Town, what are your views on the actress Nora Fatehi and on her outfit, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Exclusive! Alia Bhatt reveals that she took tips from Shah Rukh Khan for Tum Kya Mile, and that she and Suhana Khan learnt lip-sync together

