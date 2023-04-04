Trolled! Yentamma song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan out; netizens say, “Iss movie ko flop hone se Ram Charan bi nahi bacha sakta”

Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to release on Eid this year, and today, a new song titled Yentamma from the film has been released. While fans are loving the track, there are netizens who are not happy with the song at all.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 04/04/2023 - 16:22
MUMBAI :Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to release on Eid this year. The promotions of the movie started with the teaser which was released with Pathaan. Later, songs of the film were released, and today, a new track of the movie titled Yentamma has been released.

Yentamma is composed by Payal Dev, and sung by Vishal Dadlani and Payal. The song features Salman Khan, Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, and Ram Charan. While fans of all these actors are loving the track, there are netizens who are not happy with the song at all.

 


Also Read:  Audience Perspective! “Why is our Queen Of Hearts Shehnaaz Gill being wasted and sidelined in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan?” asks fans

A netizen tweeted, “Iss movie ko flop hone se Ram Charan bi nahi bachas sakta.” Another Twitter user wrote, “again pathetic, is gaav se ab tak koi achi khabar nahi aai.” One more netizen tweeted, “Y'all need to bang your heads in the wall coz y'all are ruining lungi, A festival and a dance!!!” Check out the tweets below...

Did you like the song Yentamma? Let us know in the comments below.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji, and also stars Jassie Gill, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, and Vinali Bhatnagar.

There have been reports that the trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be out on 6th April 2023. Well, after a gap of four years, a film starring Salman Khan will release in theatres on Eid. Well, his fans are excited about the movie.

Also Read:  Exciting! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, PS-2, or Gumraah; which April release audience is looking forward to? View Poll Results

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 

