Trolled! “You really don't know how to respect saree” netizens trolls Disha Patani for her latest appearance

Actress Disha Patani is getting some negative and unhealthy comments with regards to her latest public appearances check out the comments below
Disha Patani

MUMBAI: Disha Patani is indeed one of the major head turners coming from the acting space, who definitely knows the right formula to grab the attention of the fans with her sizzling looks, over the time she has been blessing the internet feed with some of the hot pictures and we have seen many a times the actress getting clicked at different events and has been the talk of the town for her sizzling fashion.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Having said that this new video of the actress Disha Patani is getting viral all the internet as we have seen the actress attending Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash. The actress is looking supremely hot in her outfit as she choose to wear Saree, the fans on one side are praising the actress for her sizzling outfit, on the other hand there are many who are trolling the actress for different reasons.

As we can see these comments many people are not happy with the outfit and saying at least she should respect the occasion of Diwali and respect the dress saree which represent our Indian culture. There are many people who are also saying that please tell her there is something called as blouse and she needs to wear it, also many people are saying why she has to expose every time, it's like she has worn bikini under her saree.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the fans and audience for actress Disha Patani and how did you like the sizzling fashion of the actress, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

