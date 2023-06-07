Trolling! Sonakshi Sinha gets trolled for her Zip lining video, have a look at the comments

MUMBAI :Actress Sonakshi Sinha has been grabbing the attention of the fans and winning the hearts of them with her beautiful acting contribution, she is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in the acting space.

No doubt the fans always look forward to the upcoming videos of the actress and now this latest video of the actress Sonakshi Sinha is grabbing the attention of the fans.

As we see in this video actress Sonakshi Sinha is having some amazing time enjoying her vacation and Zip lining and as we see in the starting of the video the actress badly got hurt on her back and her reaction has grabbed the attention of the fans and they have some hilarious comments.

ALSO READ – Must Read! Sultan completes 7 years of its release, fans want Ali Abbas Zafar to work with Salman Khan again; netizens say, “Salman Bhai ke saath ek aur movie ho jaaye sir please”

As we can see in these comments many people are expressing that she must have got hurt badly and everyone has their different versions in their comments, but no doubt the actress has handled very well and her reaction was epic.

What are views on these comments and on the video of the actress Sonakshi Sinha along with her reaction, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ Aww! Alia Bhatt has the sweetest Birthday wish for her Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Ranveer Singh, check it out