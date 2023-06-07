Trolling! Sonakshi Sinha gets trolled for her Zip lining video, have a look at the comments

Actress Sonakshi Sinha is getting some unhealthy and hilarious comments with regards to her Zip lining video, have a look at the comments
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 07/06/2023 - 20:46
movie_image: 
have a look at the comments

MUMBAI :Actress Sonakshi Sinha has been grabbing the attention of the fans and winning the hearts of them with her beautiful acting contribution, she is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in the acting space.

No doubt the fans always look forward to the upcoming videos of the actress and now this latest video of the actress Sonakshi Sinha is grabbing the attention of the fans.

 

As we see in this video actress Sonakshi Sinha is having some amazing time enjoying her vacation and Zip lining and as we see in the starting of the video the actress badly got hurt on her back and her reaction has grabbed the attention of the fans and they have some hilarious comments.

ALSO READ –  Must Read! Sultan completes 7 years of its release, fans want Ali Abbas Zafar to work with Salman Khan again; netizens say, “Salman Bhai ke saath ek aur movie ho jaaye sir please”

As we can see in these comments many people are expressing that she must have got hurt badly and everyone has their different versions in their comments, but no doubt the actress has handled very well and her reaction was epic.

What are views on these comments and on the video of the actress Sonakshi Sinha along with her reaction, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ Aww! Alia Bhatt has the sweetest Birthday wish for her Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Ranveer Singh, check it out

Sonakshi Sinha SONAKSHI SINHA TROLL SONAKSHI SINHA FANS SONAKSHI SINHA MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TORLL Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 07/06/2023 - 20:46

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Progress! Sahiba takes Keerat's help to find the imposter
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Vanshaj: Oh No! DJ puts Yuvika in a tight spot
MUMBAI :Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Trouble! Harshad gets blackmailed, will he take Rajesh’s help?
MUMBAI :‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning hearts of fans with its episodes based on various social...
Pushpa Impossible: High Drama! Kunjbaala comes back, Dipti tense
MUMBAI :Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Wow! The family celebrates Dilpreet and Sanjot’s 50th anniversary
MUMBAI :Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Dhruv Tara: OMG! Mahaveer has to kill Dhruv to save Tara
MUMBAI :Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Recent Stories
have a look at the comments
Trolling! Sonakshi Sinha gets trolled for her Zip lining video, have a look at the comments
Latest Video
Related Stories
Pulkit Samrat Teases Fans with Behind-the-Scenes Snap
Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey 3's Dubbing Commences: Pulkit Samrat Teases Fans with Behind-the-Scenes Snap!
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Ranveer Singh, check it out
Aww! Alia Bhatt has the sweetest Birthday wish for her Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Ranveer Singh, check it out
Salman Bhai ke saath ek aur movie ho jaaye sir please”
Must Read! Sultan completes 7 years of its release, fans want Ali Abbas Zafar to work with Salman Khan again; netizens say, “Salman Bhai ke saath ek aur movie ho jaaye sir please”
Audience Perspectiv
Audience Perspective! Will Neeyat get Vidya Balan back into the A game of box office?
Prabhas
WOAH! Teaser of Prabhas starrer Salaar gets a mixed response; netizens say, “Looks like they used leftover footages from KGF 1 and 2”
Divya
RIP! Divya Khosla Kumar loses her mother Anita Khosla, pens an emotional post: “A forever void in my heart”