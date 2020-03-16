Trolls! Netizens disappointed with Sara Ali Khan’s ramp walk, compare her with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, see reactions

Sara Ali Khan walked the ramp at FDCI India Couture Week 2022 in Indigo blue heavily embellished lehenga with plunging neckline cut-out choli

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan is one of the promising actresses of B-Town. The diva, who made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, is on roll since. More than her professional life, the actress often makes headlines owing to her fashion choices and exotic vacations. Recently, Sara Ali Khan turned showstopper at a fashion show but it got netizens’ attention for a different reason.

The Kedarnath actress turned muse for ace designer Falguni and Shane Peacock as she walked the ramp at FDCI India Couture Week 2022. Soon after the video went viral, netizens couldn’t help but troll the actress for her weird walk.

Commenting on Sara Ali Khan’s video, a user wrote, “Looked very stressed from facial expressions,” while another said, “What kind of expressions n walk is this????” A netizen went on to call it the ‘worst runway walk ever.’

A social media user even compared her to Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. The comment read, “Every actress cannot be a runway model! Please leave this job with Deepika and Katrina’s!”


On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar untitled next. The shooting for the film has been wrapped up and the makers are now eyeing the release. That apart, Sara also has Gaslight in the pipeline opposite Vikrant Massey.


