A true marketing genius: Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Broken but Beautiful’ post takes the internet by storm and how!

28 Apr 2020 04:16 PM

MUMBAI: Imagine, one post and the audience goes into a frenzy to make the right guess? That’s what one recent post by ‘content czarina’ and marketing genius, Ekta Kapoor did to everyone. 

Ekta Kapoor’s web show Broken But Beautiful won audience’s hearts. Viewers loved it so much that the OTT platform AltBalaji came up with its second season. While the second season of the show saw talented actors Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi, the third season will be bidding adieu to this lead pair. In her latest post, she confirmed of the above and asked the netizens whom would they like to see in the upcoming season. And, that’s where the social media went gaga- a true sign of a marketing maverick who knows what works the best to build the excitement and intrigue. 

We all know that Ekta Kapoor has played an important role in shaping the mindset of the society through all the three platforms of content and has given narratives, time and again which are appreciated by everyone.

The audiences are all in for a treat for the brand new season.  Always thinking from the audiences point of view with a foresight like no other, the producer has always brought some amazing content- across genres.

Truly, Ekta knows how to catch the attention of her audiences and keeps them entertained throughout. Her next ones are Ek Villain 2 and next, Pagglait.

