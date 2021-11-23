Truth Revealed! Fans eager to know why Salman Khan will not attend Kat Vicky wedding

MUMBAI: The most awaited and exciting wedding of the year is that of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. The two are set to tie the knot over a three day elaborate ceremony in Rajasthan this December. Details like the dates, venue, bride and groom’s outfits and much more are already out. One thing that has fans in shock are reports about Salman Khan giving Katrina Kaif’s wedding a miss.

There is buzz that the reason could be the presence of Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur. As fansa are aware, Katrina and Vicky had a roka ceremony this Diwali at Kabir Khan’s home in Mumbai. The actress is very close to her New York and Ek Tha Tiger director and considers him family.

Also Read:YAY! Salman Khan plans to open his own chain of theatres called SALMAN TALKIES

There were murmurs that Salman didn’t attend the roka as it was at Kabir’s home and things between the director and actor soured after Tubelight. And now, it is obvious that Kabir and Mini would be at the forefront of all the celebrations at the wedding too.

However, while it is unlikely that Salman would give the wedding of a dear friend a miss for such a petty reason, we hear that there could be professional commitment that may be keeping him away. “Salman was too shoot for an important portion of Tiger 3-Pathan but had to pause the shoot due to Shah Rukh Khan’s personal turmoil.

Also Read: Wow! Meet Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's families

Now, they are touted to begin this shoot in December, before SRK heads out of the country for the next schedule of his film with Atlee. Therefore, the dates may clash with Katrina’s wedding and Salman may be unable to grace it,” said a highly placed industry insider.

However, Salman’s family will be attending the wedding for sure. “Arpita Khan and Katrina Kaif are BFFs. She will definitely be there. So will Alvira Agnihotri and mother Salma Khan, who is extremely fond of Katrina,” revealed the source.

Credit: Bollywood Life