Truth Revealed! Karan Johar makes some shocking revelations about the Glamorous industry

MUMBAI: Well, they often say that movie stars live two lives- one in front of the camera and one behind the camera. Madhuri Dixit's ‘The Fame Game’ is one such movie that portrays the character of an actor. Madhuri Dixit starrer “The Fame Game” will soon be released on Netflix.

There is a lot of mystery that revolves around their life. And Anamika Anand is one story that talks about the mysterious life that movie star lives. Karan Johar who is the producer of the film talks about the storyline of the film at the trailer launch and said, " The Fame Game is much more than what it appears to be. There’s so much glamour, glitter, and grandeur attached to the life of a movie star but what happens behind the scenes? Behind the life of every single movie star, there lies a story that you don’t know".

KJo who has been in the industry for decades now even went on to reveal, " There lies a mystery you’re not aware of, there lie secrets that perhaps no one in the world knows, There’s a face they show to the world and there’s a face they only show to their family or perhaps to no one. That’s what The Fame Game is about. It’s about the fame but also the game a famous person plays with an audience and the secrets they don’t reveal".

