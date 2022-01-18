Truth Revealed! Shah Rukh Khan came to the sets on time only for THIS movie, revealed Farah Khan, Read to know more

MUMBAI: Bollywood chartbuster “Deewangi Deewangi” from Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Om Shanti Om’ is special for more than one reason, including bringing together almost every superstar across generations as they grooved together in the ensemble song. The song featured a total of 31 actors.

However, Farah, who appeared as a guest on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ along with Raveena Tandon, said this was the first movie when Shah Rukh Khan came on the sets punctually. She said, ““woh pehli baar tha jab Shah Rukh subah time pe aata tha (That was the first time SRK would come on time in the morning) because he was the producer, actor and host.”

As per Farah, “Deewangi Deewangi” was filmed in an ‘organised way’. This meant shooting with five stars everyday with two hours set aside with each.

She further said she also wanted Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu, and Shah Rukh Khan personally tried to rope them in but it didn’t work out. Dev Anand refused saying, “I don’t do guest appearances.”

“Deewangi Deewangi” had 31 actors including Rekha, Dharmendra, Mithun Chakraborty, Karisma Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Juhi Chawla, Jeetendra, Shabana Azmi, Shilpa Shetty, Kajol, Rani Mukerji and many others making an appearance.

