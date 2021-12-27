Truth Revealed! This is the reason why Parineeti Chopra broke down in tears on the sets of Hunarbaaz

MUMBAI: A new promo from the reality show ‘Hunarbaaz’ shows Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra breaking down in tears on listening to a contestant's story of struggling in Mumbai.

Voot has shared a promo of the upcoming episode which shows a contestant performing daredevil stunts on a high pole as the song Ae Dil Hai Mushkil plays in the background. He is also seen talking about his days of struggle in Mumbai.

He says, "I struggled a lot after reaching Mumbai. I did not have a place to stay so I lived under a tree. I would hope someone would give me food or someone to give me some money so that I could go back home."

Parineeti couldn't control her emotions and burst into tears. "Jo bahut sachhe log hote hain na, mera dil toot jata hai (When I come across such people, it breaks my heart)," she said while crying.

Also Read: Parineeti on her 10 years in Bollywood: Not going to play safe anymore

Karan Johar who was a co-judge of the show was seen consoling her.

Karan had recently shared another promo of the show which introduced him, Parineeti, and Mithun as judges and stand-up comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa as hosts. He captioned it, “An open stage for talent across the country, nothing like ever before! #hunarbaazdeshkishaan (sic).” All of them were seen grooving to the title track of the show, inspired by the song, Koi Yahan Naache Naache.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra: Don't want to do a project for the wrong reasons

Parineeti had penned a note about her TV debut on Instagram. She had written, I am happy to announce that I will be joining the jury at the judge’s table with the original veterans of this world - Karan and Mithun Da. I'm excited to go on this journey with them and combine 2 of my long-time dreams - having fun with and learning from both of them on a platform this size, and connecting and getting to know the talented people of our country."

Credit: Hindustan Times