Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office collection day 2: After a great start, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer shows a drop

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor took a bumper opening at the box office. But, on its second day the film has shown a drop. Read on to know more...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/10/2023 - 11:42
movie_image: 
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

MUMBAI :Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor was one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie was released on 8th March 2023 which was a partial holiday in the country, and that helped the movie very well at the box office.

On its day one, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar took a bumper opening of Rs. 15.73 crore. It was a good opening, but the film needs to maintain the momentum. However, on its second day, which was a working day, the movie showed a drop and it has collected around Rs. 10.34 crore on its second day.

Also Read: Nushrratt Bharuccha attends Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar special screening; gets trolled, “Itna over acting kis khushi mai”

So, the two-day collection is Rs. 26.07 crore which is decent. But, now the movie needs to do better in the next three days to get good numbers in the first extended weekend. If the movie shows a jump in the next three days, one can expect a Rs. 70-80 crore weekend. So, let’s wait and watch.

If we look at the previous films of Ranbir, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has failed to beat Brahmastra, but it has taken a better opening than Shamshera. Shraddha’s last theatrical release was Baaghi 3 and TJMM has failed to beat the opening of that movie also as it had collected Rs. 17 crore at the box office.

Also Read: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar review! This Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer is a dose of laughter with few potholes

After Pathaan, now Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has given some hope to Bollywood as Selfiee and Shehzada, both movies were disasters at the box office.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Ranbir Kapoor Shraddha Kapoor Luv Ranjan Brahmastra Pathaan Shamshera Baaghi 3 Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/10/2023 - 11:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
From Aneri Vajani to Karan Sharma; it was a stars galore at Vibha Bhagat’s Birthday party last night
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. this time we bring to you the celebs that...
Jannat Zubair celebrates this special couple’s anniversary, check it out
MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair has not only grabbed attention for her performances in popular Tv shows like Phulwa, Kashi, Haar...
Woah! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat stands in between Sai and Pakhi, Sai clarifies her intentions
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
OMG! Faltu: Ayaan and Faltu to reunite over the Holi celebrations?
MUMBAI :Star Plus’s show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
When Salman Khan couldn’t make eye contact with a journalist named ‘Aishwarya’, netizens say “men never forget their love…”
MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were one of the most sought after on-screen couple after they co-starred...
Recent Stories
Salman Khan
When Salman Khan couldn’t make eye contact with a journalist named ‘Aishwarya’, netizens say “men never forget their love…”

Latest Video

Related Stories
Salman Khan
When Salman Khan couldn’t make eye contact with a journalist named ‘Aishwarya’, netizens say “men never forget their love…”
Jim Sarbh
Exclusive! "Gender doesn't matter; it is all about the quality of story and quality of people in our life" Jim Sarbh on being the part of women Centric movies mostly
Monica
Sexy! Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress Monica Chaudhari looks too hot to handle in these pictures
Exclusive! "Of course, she is Rani Mukerkji there was a pressure but as an actor we have to do our past" Anirban Bhattacharya on
Exclusive! "Of course, she is Rani Mukerkji there was a pressure but as an actor we have to do our past" Anirban Bhattacharya on slapping Rani Mukerji for a scene
Exclusive! Rahuul Chwudhary roped in for Ranbir Kapoor’s movie Animal
Exclusive! Rahuul Chwudhary roped in for Ranbir Kapoor’s movie Animal
Exclusive! Nivaan Sen gives a heartfelt tribute to the late actor and director Satish Kaushik
Exclusive! Nivaan Sen gives a heartfelt tribute to the late actor and director Satish Kaushik