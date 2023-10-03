Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office collection day 2: After a great start, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer shows a drop

MUMBAI :Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor was one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie was released on 8th March 2023 which was a partial holiday in the country, and that helped the movie very well at the box office.

On its day one, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar took a bumper opening of Rs. 15.73 crore. It was a good opening, but the film needs to maintain the momentum. However, on its second day, which was a working day, the movie showed a drop and it has collected around Rs. 10.34 crore on its second day.

So, the two-day collection is Rs. 26.07 crore which is decent. But, now the movie needs to do better in the next three days to get good numbers in the first extended weekend. If the movie shows a jump in the next three days, one can expect a Rs. 70-80 crore weekend. So, let’s wait and watch.

If we look at the previous films of Ranbir, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has failed to beat Brahmastra, but it has taken a better opening than Shamshera. Shraddha’s last theatrical release was Baaghi 3 and TJMM has failed to beat the opening of that movie also as it had collected Rs. 17 crore at the box office.

After Pathaan, now Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has given some hope to Bollywood as Selfiee and Shehzada, both movies were disasters at the box office.

