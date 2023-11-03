Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office collection day 3: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer stays steady, but no growth

After a bumper opening, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has shown a drop at the box office, and even on its third day, the movie has failed to show any growth.
movie_image: 
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was released on a partial holiday and took a bumper opening of Rs. 15.73 crore at the box office. But, on its second day, the film showed a drop and collected Rs. 10.34 crore. It was expected that maybe on Friday it will show a small jump as evening and night shows get a bit boost because the weekend is about to start.

However, on its third day, Friday, the movie didn’t show any growth and collected Rs. 10.52 crore. So, the three-day total is Rs. 36.59 crore. Well now, the movie needs to show a good jump today and tomorrow at the box office, to at least reach a Rs. 60+ crore weekend.

Also Read: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar review! This Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer is a dose of laughter with few potholes

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a big budget film and it needs to show an upward trend on weekend and later be stable on weekdays as well. While of course the collections are much better than other biggies like Slefiee and Shehzada, but still if the huge jump is not there at the box office, then it will be difficult for the film to reach even the semi-hit position.

One of the major positive factors for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is that though next week there are two big releases like Zwigato and Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway, both the movies are made for niche audiences, so TJMM can survive till Bholaa release.

Have you watched TJMM? If yes, let us know your review in the comment below...

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor shares how he learnt his monologue for 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar'

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

