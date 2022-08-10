Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Fans wonder why Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are promoting the film separately

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be hitting the big screens on 8th March 2023. The promotions of the film have started and Ranbir and Shraddha are promoting it separately.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 02/23/2023 - 16:41
movie_image: 
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Fans wonder why Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are promoting the film separately

MUMBAI : After Pathaan, now one film that moviegoers are waiting for is Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie’s trailer and songs have grabbed everyone’s attention and there’s a good pre-release buzz about it.

But, there’s one more thing that has grabbed the attention of the fans. Well, Ranbir and Shraddha have started doing city tours, but surprisingly they are not promoting the film together. Shraddha has been to cities like Indore and Pune, and Ranbir visited Chandigarh and Delhi for the promotions.

Also Read:  Can you guess who is Shraddha Kapoor's favourite co-star!
Well, Ranbir and Shraddha’s onscreen chemistry is looking amazing, but fans are clearly waiting to watch them together off screen. Check out the comments below...

The movie is 13 days away from its release, so let’s hope that soon we get to watch Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor promoting the film together. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is their first movie together, and their fresh pairing has been the talk of the town since the teaser was released.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan who is known for making some good rom-coms. The audience has not seen a good romantic-comedy in the past couple of years, so they are looking forward to TJMM.

Also, the movie will mark Shraddha Kapoor’s comeback after a gap of three years. Her last release was Baaghi 3 which had hit the big screens in March 2020, so her fans are also super excited about the film.

Also Read:  Ranbir Kapoor all set to essay the role of former Indian Cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly in his biopic
For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
    

 

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Ranbir Kapoor Shraddha Kapoor Luv Ranjan Stree 2 Brahmastra Baaghi 3 Animal Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 02/23/2023 - 16:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Shark Tank India 2’s Vineeta Singh suffers panic attack at her recet triathlon; write a motivating note for her kids saying “Mama didn’t quit”
MUMBAI :One of the most unusual success stories in Indian television has been Shark Tank India. Shark Tank India is a...
Spoiler Alert! Kundali Bhagya: Anjali is heartbroken, vows to destroy Preeta
MUMBAI :Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya and is...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Manjari finds Abir to be a lot like Abhimanyu; has a strong fondness for him
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Vikram Bhui on his dream role, “There is something special in progress” – Exclusive
MUMBAI: Vikram Bhui is a civil engineer-turned-actor. He has impressed one and all with his performances in multiple...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Furious Krish on the verge of slapping Shweta
MUMBAI : Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Fans wonder why Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are promoting the film separately
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Fans wonder why Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are promoting the film separately

Latest Video

Related Stories
Audience Perspective! ‘TNM IS BETTER THAN PATHAAN’ trends, but is The Night Manager actually better than Shah Rukh Khan’s film?
Audience Perspective! ‘TNM IS BETTER THAN PATHAAN’ trends, but is The Night Manager actually better than Shah Rukh Khan’s film?
Here's why ‘Actor – Salman Khan' is trending on Twitter
Here's why ‘Actor – Salman Khan' is trending on Twitter
Kartik Aaryan takes a trip down the memory lane as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety completes 5 years
Kartik Aaryan takes a trip down the memory lane as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety completes 5 years
Rashmika Mandanna looks vision in white as she attends Milan Fashion Week!
Rashmika Mandanna looks vision in white as she attends Milan Fashion Week!
Team Dahaad on the Red Carpet at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival
Team Dahaad on the Red Carpet at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway: Rani Mukerji starrer looks like a strong film about a mother’s fight for her kids
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway: Rani Mukerji starrer looks like a strong film about a mother’s fight for her kids