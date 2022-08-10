Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Fans wonder why Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are promoting the film separately

MUMBAI : After Pathaan, now one film that moviegoers are waiting for is Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie’s trailer and songs have grabbed everyone’s attention and there’s a good pre-release buzz about it.

But, there’s one more thing that has grabbed the attention of the fans. Well, Ranbir and Shraddha have started doing city tours, but surprisingly they are not promoting the film together. Shraddha has been to cities like Indore and Pune, and Ranbir visited Chandigarh and Delhi for the promotions.

Well, Ranbir and Shraddha’s onscreen chemistry is looking amazing, but fans are clearly waiting to watch them together off screen. Check out the comments below...

The movie is 13 days away from its release, so let’s hope that soon we get to watch Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor promoting the film together. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is their first movie together, and their fresh pairing has been the talk of the town since the teaser was released.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan who is known for making some good rom-coms. The audience has not seen a good romantic-comedy in the past couple of years, so they are looking forward to TJMM.

Also, the movie will mark Shraddha Kapoor’s comeback after a gap of three years. Her last release was Baaghi 3 which had hit the big screens in March 2020, so her fans are also super excited about the film.




