Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, Bholaa, Zwigato; which March release is the audience excited for? View Poll Results

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/03/2023 - 07:52
movie_image: 
MUMBAI:In January, Kuttey and Pathaan were released and while the former was a disaster at the box office, the latter became a super hit. In February, we had two major releases, Shehzada and Selfiee, and both movies failed to make a mark at the box office.  

Now, in March we have four big releases; Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Rani Mukerji’s Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway, Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa, and Kapil Sharma starrer Zwigato.

All three films have created a good buzz because of the impressive teasers and trailers. But, which film is the audience excited about the most?

TellyChakkar on Instagram did a poll and asked the readers which March release are they excited for, and the poll results are out. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar won the poll with 48% of votes. At the second spot we have Bholaa with 26%, Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is at the third position with 17% of votes, and at the last spot we have Zwigato with just 9% of votes

The audience is looking forward to Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar more than the other three releases. Well, if you couldn’t vote in our poll, you can now let us know in the comments below which movie you are looking forward to this month.

TJMM is slated to release on 8th March 2023. Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway and Zwigato will hit the big screens on 17th March 2023, and Bholaa will release on 30th March 2023.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Keywords: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, Bholaa, Zwigato, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Ajay Devgn, Kapil Sharma, Movie News, TellyChakkar

Description: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, Bholaa, and Zwigato; four movies are slated to release this month. So, which movie audience is excited for? Read on to know that...

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/03/2023 - 07:52

