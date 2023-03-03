Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, Bholaa, Zwigato; which March release is the audience excited for? View Poll Results

MUMBAI:In January, Kuttey and Pathaan were released and while the former was a disaster at the box office, the latter became a super hit. In February, we had two major releases, Shehzada and Selfiee, and both movies failed to make a mark at the box office.

Now, in March we have four big releases; Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Rani Mukerji’s Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway, Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa, and Kapil Sharma starrer Zwigato.

All three films have created a good buzz because of the impressive teasers and trailers. But, which film is the audience excited about the most?

TellyChakkar on Instagram did a poll and asked the readers which March release are they excited for, and the poll results are out. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar won the poll with 48% of votes. At the second spot we have Bholaa with 26%, Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is at the third position with 17% of votes, and at the last spot we have Zwigato with just 9% of votes

The audience is looking forward to Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar more than the other three releases. Well, if you couldn’t vote in our poll, you can now let us know in the comments below which movie you are looking forward to this month.

TJMM is slated to release on 8th March 2023. Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway and Zwigato will hit the big screens on 17th March 2023, and Bholaa will release on 30th March 2023.

