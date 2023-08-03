Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar review! This Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer is a dose of laughter with few poteholes

MUMBAI: Indeed Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is one the much much awaited movies of the year which has Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. The movie which is directed by luv Ranjan also has some amazing star cast like Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, the movie has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer was out and finally the movie has had the hit the big screen and here is the complete review of the movie.



Talking about the plot of the movie

It focuses on the two leading characters of the movie Rohan Mehra )Mickey) played by Ranbir Kapoor and Nisha played by Shraddha Kapoor, well what happens is something hilarious and is filled with romantic twists and turns.



The screenplay of the movie is good and direction given by Luv Ranjan is one of the high points of the movie.



Talking about the performance of the movie no doubt it is out and out Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor Show, definitely it is a treat to watch Ranbir Kapoor in this romantic comedy, the actors looking Supremely handsome on the other hand Shraddha Kapoor is looking very hot in the movie. The chemistry of these two actors is one of the major highpoints of the movie on the other hand Dimple Kapadia has few major scenes, Boney Kapoor has very less to offer, Anubhav Singh Bassi definitely has some funny one liners and he will definitely make you laugh Monica Chaudhari and Harleen Kuar were decent on their part.



Talking about the positive points of the movie definitely it has to be the performance is delivered by every active present in the movie this is out and out Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor Show, the fans are going to see the magic of Ranbir Kapoor once again which was there in his previous romantic comedies. Shraddha Kapoor looked beautiful throughout the movie and she is looking very hot, it is a treat to watch the actress in this avatar, one of the high points of the movie is the chemistry between Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, the music can be one of the major high points of the movie and the placement of the song are beautiful there are few punches and cimedy oneliner coming from Anubhav Singh Bassi which will definitely make you love. The climax of the movie is hilarious. Also the movie is packed with few special cameos with few Bollywood references which will definitely grab your attention



Well having said all these positive, the movie does have few negative points, on one hand where the first half looks very in loud and interesting, whereas on the other hand second half comparatively looks little dull and flat, the story looks little predictable like any other romantic comedies, also being his acting debut we get to see very less of Boney Kapoor, the screen presence of the actor is very less and also dialogues given a very less.



Having said all these points and leaving all these negative points, no doubt movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is definitely has perfect recipes for a company family entertainer with the dose of romance and comedy at the same time. The movie definitely has few poteholes but it definitely makes you laugh at few points.



Team TellyChakkar goes with 3/5 for movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, if you have seen the movie, do share your reviews in the comment section below.



