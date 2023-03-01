Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: These BTS pictures and videos from the sets of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will you excited for the film

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is slated to release on Holi weekend. A few pictures and videos from the sets have been leaked. Check out the BTS videos and pictures below…
MUMBAI :  Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is one of the most awaited films 2023. It is directed by Luv Ranjan and stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. A couple of weeks ago, the makers unveiled a teaser of the film and announced its title, and it has grabbed everyone’s attention.

Moviegoers are excited to watch the fresh pairing of Ranbir and Shraddha on the big screens together. The shooting of the film has been wrapped up, but when the movie was in production a lot of pictures and videos from the sets were leaked online.

In a video we also got to see Shraddha and Ranbir shooting for a song, and in one of the pictures, we got to see the actress in a swimwear. Check out the pictures and the videos below…

Reportedly, the shooting of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar took place in Mumbai, Delhi, and Spain.

TellyChakkar recently did a poll on Instagram and asked people to vote for which Ranbir Kapoor starrer they are excited for, Animal or Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. And well, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar won the poll with 62% of votes.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is slated to release on 8th March 2023 which is a Holi weekend. For now the buzz about the movie is good, but let’s hope that the trailer and the songs also grab the attention of the moviegoers. It will be interesting to see what response the film will get at the box office.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.    

