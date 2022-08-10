Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer: Looks like it will be a promising romantic comedy with a lot of spice

MUMBAI :Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have been the talk of the town for their upcoming movie titled ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, which is directed by Luv Ranjan. Over time, we have seen many BTS pictures and videos floating all over the internet that have come directly from the set of the movie. Finally, the trailer of the movie has been released today.

No doubt, the trailer has all the elements that are required for a typical romantic comedy, and it is definitely a treat to watch Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor on screen.

About the trailer

The trailer speaks about the complication of relationships and how to start or end a relationship as per the characters of the movie. Indeed, both Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are looking extremely hot in the trailer, and we get to see RK deliver some amazing one-liners. As the trailer progresses, we get to see the backdrop of both the families in the trailer with a lot of confusion happening. Well, who is Jhoothi and who is Makkaar; that we will find out in the movie.

Expectation from the movie

No doubt, the fresh pair of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor that is seen in the trailer is already getting a big thumbs up from the fans. Their pairing has brought a lot of freshness to the trailer itself, and we will get to see the sizzling chemistry between Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the movie. We get to see Ranbir Kapoor give some great one-liners and Shraddha Kapoor with her quirky expressions, which will definitely be a treat to watch.

The solid BGM that plays throughout the trailer promises that the movie will be high on music and BGM, which will surely enhance the movie viewing experience. We won't be wrong in saying that we are going to see Ranbir Kapoor in a romantic comedy after a long gap. The last time we saw him was in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. We will also get to see a Shraddha Kapoor in a never before seen avatar. She is definitely looking hot in the movie.

The movie is directed by Pyar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame LUv Ranjan, and is all set to release this Holi, on 8th March.

How excited are you for the movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar? How did you like the trailer? Do let us know in the comments section below.

