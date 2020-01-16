Tulsi joins Guru Randhawa in recreation of his song 'Lahore'

MUMBAI: Singer Guru Randhawa's 2017 hit Punjabi song "Lahore' has been recreated as "Lagdi Lahore di" for the Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor-starrer "Street Dancer 3D". Singer Tulsi Kumar has given "grunge and a carefree vocal tone" to its new version.

With vocals of Guru and Tulsi, "Lagdi Lahore di" has music by Sachin-Jigar and Guru.

"'Lahore' has been one of the chartbusters of recent times and the version 'Lagdi Lahore di' from 'Street Dancer 3D' has a new groovy vibe to it, keeping the original essence intact by Sachin-Jigar," Tulsi told IANS.

"It's created beautifully and as I heard it, I loved the whole new essence and vibe added to it. I was more than happy to be part of this mega track," she added.

The film version, she shared, has been created in a different way.

"Guru's 'Lahore' was always a winner and, in this version, Sachin-Jigar have added a new melody and a new set of lyrics where female vocals come in. It's always a pleasure working with Guru since we had earlier worked on a lot of tracks like 'Enni soni'. I am sure just like those tracks, audiences will love our collaboration this time too," she said.

As per the new song's "vibe and feel", Tulsi has used "grunge, a carefree vocal tone which sets in the mood and genre of this song".

"Street Dancer 3D", directed by Remo D'souza, also stars Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi.

It is set to release on January 24.

Source: IANS