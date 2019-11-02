News

Tulsi Kumar's new track will make you want to dance and how

By TellychakkarTeam
02 Nov 2019 03:30 PM

MUMBAI: Be it a romantic track, a party number or rehash of a classic track singer Tulsi Kumar has already proved her versatility with delivering chartbusters. Now, as the wedding season approaches, the multi-talented singer is back with a new track, which is going to be on loop at every wedding you attend.

The super talented singer’s new track Nai Jaana is a fast paced wedding track, where a girl is trying to set up her sister with someone.

Talking about the song, Tulsi said, “Nai Jaana is a beautiful Punjabi folk. We have tweaked it to an extent but the entire essence of the song remains intact. The song has a beautiful story revolving around a boy and a girl as she tries to convince him not to leave her and go because she loves him. It's very beautifully shot and there's a lot of masti in the lyrics. Nai Jaana has got a very young, fun and spunky feel to it.”

Tulsi has sung this song with Sachet Tandon and the music is given by Tanishq Bagchi. Directed by Sahil Sangha, the beautiful song will star Musskan Sethi, Awez Darbar, and Anmol Bhatia

