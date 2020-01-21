Tum aayi aur duniya badal gayi meri: Ayushmann to wife Tahira

MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is giving out major husband goals as he wished his wife Tahira Kashyap a happy birthday in the most adorable way.

Ayushmann on Tuesday took to Instagram and penned down a heartfelt post for Tahira who turned a year older.

"Tahira means pure and virtuous. That's what you are. This was your first year in mumbai and in my life in this city. Santosh humara pehla house help chutti pe gaya hua tha and we had spent the entire day cleaning the house. Tum aayi aur duniya badal gayi meri," he wrote along with a photograph of Tahira in white dress.

Ayushmann also shared that Tahira has changed his "perspective towards life and love".

"Tahira means pure and virtuous. That's what you are. Happy bday love," he added.

The two got married in 2008 and are parents to son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.

Speaking of Tahira's birthday celebrations, she had a bash last night wherein celebrities like Twinkle Khanna, Yami Gautam, Sonali Bendre and Rajkummar Rao marked their presence.

Sharing a few pictures from her birthday party, Tahira thanked her fans, friends and family for their wishes.

"Thank you all for making my day so so so special!! It's my birthdayyyyyy and I am super excited!!!#birthdaygirl #lovebirthdays #excited #happy #gratitude," she wrote.

